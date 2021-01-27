Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Climate Change
Published

Climate change is now a national security priority for the Pentagon

There is little about what the Department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
West Virginia governor on Biden pledging climate change action Video

West Virginia governor on Biden pledging climate change action

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provides insight into President Biden halting new oil and gas leases on federal land.

The Pentagon will now be prioritizing climate change as a national security threat, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

The priority marks a distinct reversal from the Trump administration which made no such declarations on the issue. The announcement came shortly after President Joe Biden issued a flurry of executive orders to cut oil, gas, and coal emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives at the Pentagon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a statement, Austin said the Defense Department "will immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities and risk assessments, to mitigate this driver of insecurity. As directed by the President, we will include the security implications of climate change in our risk analyses, strategy development, and planning guidance."

Austin said the Pentagon will also incorporate climate risk analysis into modeling, simulation, wargaming, analysis, and the Next Defense Strategy. He noted that by changing how it approaches its own carbon footprint, the Pentagon – one of the largest fossil fuel consumers in the U.S. – "can be a platform for positive change, spurring the development of climate-friendly technologies at scale."

"There is little about what the Department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change," Austin said. "It is a national security issue, and we must treat it as such."

AS BIDEN'S KEYSTONE XL ORDER SPARKS JOB LOSSES, CLIMATE ADVISER SAYS, 'WE'RE NOT ASKING FOR SACRIFICE'

President Biden’s executive orders target federal subsidies for oil and other fossil fuels and halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. They also aim to conserve 30% of the country's lands and ocean waters in the next 10 years and move to an all-electric federal vehicle fleet.

Biden's sweeping plan is aimed at slowing human-caused climate change, but it also carries a political risk for the president and Democrats as oil- and coal-producing states face job losses from moves to sharply increase U.S. reliance on clean energy such as wind and solar power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We can't wait any longer'' to address the climate crisis, Biden said at the White House. "We see with our own eyes. We know it in our bones. It is time to act.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

2020 Presidential Election