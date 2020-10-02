Cleveland Clinic says guests had 'low risk of exposure' to coronavirus at Trump-Biden debate

The health adviser to the Commission on Presidential Debates said Friday that they believe there was “low risk of exposure” to COVID-19 for guests at Tuesday’s debate, after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Cleveland Clinic, which serves as the health advisor to the CPD and was the host site of the first presidential debate between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio, said they had “several requirements to maintain a safe environment” during the first showdown.

TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, EXPERIENCING 'MILD SYMPTOMS'

The clinic, in a statement Friday, said the requirements aligned with CDC guidelines “including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking.”

“Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry,” the clinic said. “Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.”

“Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests,” the clinic said, adding, “Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing."

“We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House,” it said.

The statement came after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the virus early Friday. The White House, on Friday, said both the president and first lady are experiencing “mild symptoms,” but remain in “good spirits.”

The Biden campaign released a statement saying both Biden and his wife have tested negative for coronavirus.

COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES 'CAREFULLY CONSIDERING' FORMAT CHANGES AFTER FIRST TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE

The next presidential debate is slated to take place on Oct. 15 in Miami, Fla. The final debate between Biden and Trump is set for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tenn.

The commission also is sponsoring a vice presidential debate, which is set to be held on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Both Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have tested negative for COVID-19.

The CPD did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.