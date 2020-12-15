67 ballot rejections challenged in New York House race separated by 12 votes

Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi's campaign asked Monday for about 60 rejected ballots in New York’s Madison County to be counted as he faces a 12-vote deficit against Republican challenger Claudia Tenney, Syracuse.com reported.

Tenney likewise challenged six ballot rejections in Madison County, her campaign confirmed to Fox News.

Madison, Oswego and Herkimer Counties started reviewing disputed ballots on Monday as the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District drags on, Syracuse.com reported. Several counties have not yet started their reviews, according to Syracuse.com

NY GOP CANDIDATE TENNEY ON HOUSE REPORTEDLY SENDING ENVOYS TO OBSERVE RECOUNT IN CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

A state Supreme Court judge will decide which ballot challenges will prevail, according to Syracuse.com. The contest has been tied up in court since Election Day. Last week, New York State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte rejected an argument from the Tenney campaign that election results should be certified as they stand, prompting election officials in eight counties to recanvass votes to correct alleged tabulation error.

“If the judge follows the legal process, I think we should prevail,” Tenney told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday. “But what’s happening now, it’s so close that Nancy Pelosi, the current House Speaker, has sent lawyers who are supposed to be from the House administration and they're supposed to be in an observing role, not anything more than that, but it looks like they're getting very aggressive.”

Last month, Tenney said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was at least partially to blame for the chaos surrounding the uncalled U.S. House election in New York's 22nd Congressional District.

“Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order in August altering the election rules and altering how we are going to process elections,” she said at the time.

"We allowed no-excuse absentee ballots, anyone could get an absentee ballot; [they] can apply for it online, didn't have to verify, you just have to have your name, date of birth, and address and your absentee ballot is sent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before absentee votes were counted, Tenney had a lead of more than 28,000 votes on election night, Syracuse.com reported. Tenney was elected to Congress in 2016 but was defeated by Brindisi in 2018.

Fox News' inquiry to Brindisi's campaign was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan, Thomas Barrabi, Marisa Schultz and Charles Creitz contributed to this report.