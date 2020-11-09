Cindy McCain: Trump will remain a force in politics but Republicans want civility

President Trump will remain a force in politics, said Cindy McCain after the 2020 presidential election showing Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the likely leader.

“He will remain a force,” McCain told "Outnumbered Overtime."

“But, what we have seen by the outcome of this election is that Republicans are perhaps a little disgruntled with the party and want something better. We want civility, we want empathy and compassion ... and those are things that are not being represented right now in this White House and I believe are some of the reasons people did cross over the line and vote for Biden,” McCain said.

The Trump campaign on Monday said President Trump is “not backing down,” as his team mounts legal battles in a number of key battleground states where Biden led by a razor-thin margin.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien held an all-staff meeting at Trump campaign headquarters Monday morning.

“He still is in this fight,” Stepien said, according to multiple people who were in the room. “There is a process.”

Stepien added: “Have patience.”

According to people in the room, Stepien thanked the Trump campaign staff for continuing to do their jobs, and gave them an update on legal challenges and recounts in key states.

McCain, the widow of former Sen. John McCain, said the Republican Party “wants good leadership.” McCain said Americans want a leader to take control of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The base of Arizona is changing. We have a lot of new people coming in, folks are coming from different parts of the country. Plus, our Latino community is much more active now, which is wonderful, and we saw a turnout here that represents that,”

“I don’t know if we are completely blue, but we are not quite red as we used to be,” McCain said.

Fox News' Kristin Fisher, Brooke Singman contributed to this report.