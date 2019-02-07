Cindy McCain apologizes after police refutes her story of stopping human trafficking at airport

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, apologized Wednesday after Phoenix police disputed her claim that she stopped a human trafficking attempt at an airport.

“I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something,’” McCain wrote on Twitter.

Her apology came after city’s authorities refuted McCain’s claim on Monday that she saw a child being trafficked at the Sky Harbor International Airport last week.

“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted — it looked odd — it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid,” she added, noting that the woman was “waiting for the guy who bought the child to get off an airplane.”

But police said on Wednesday that McCain’s claims weren’t correct and there was no attempt at human trafficking.

Sgt. Armando Carbajal told KTAR that after officers investigated the matter promptly at the request of McCain, including running a welfare check on a child, they found “no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”

McCain has become an advocate against human trafficking and is the co-chair of the governor’s Arizona Human Trafficking Council in addition to the McCain Institute’s Human Trafficking Advisory Council.