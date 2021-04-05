Christie accuses Biden of ‘doing exactly’ what he accused Trump of: ‘Lying to cause racial divisions'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused President Biden of hypocrisy and inciting the same political unrest he vowed to quell during the presidential campaign by giving the public misinformation about Georgia's recently approved voting bill.

Biden has called the new law "a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience," likened it to "Jim Crow in the 21st century," erroneously said that it polliing sites would close at 5 p.m., and supported Major League Baseball moving the 2021 All-Star Game from the state as a response.

Christie, who is on the New York Mets board of directors, pointed to how the law provides for more than two weeks of early voting including weekend hours, allows for multiple forms of voter verifications, allows polls to remain open until 7 p.m., and requires counties to have ballot drop boxes.

"I sat here and listened to the president’s inaugural address," Christie, a Republican, told "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos Sunday on ABC.

"A couple of real quick points from it: politics need not be a raging fire that destroys everything in its path, every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war, and we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated or made up. And Joe Biden’s broken his own rule, 84 days. And now he’s lying to the American people, George. He’s lying about this bill, he’s lying to the American people about it to cause the raging fire he said he was going to put out."

Christie continued, saying that on Easter morning the Catholic president had to live being a "hypocrite" by doing what he accused his predecessor of doing.

"Here’s what Joe Biden’s got to live with when he wakes up this morning on Easter morning. He is doing exactly what he sat around in the campaign and the transition and accused Donald Trump of doing. He is lying to cause racial divisions in this country. That’s what he accused Donald Trump of doing, and he’s a liar and a hypocrite this morning."

Christie also pointed to how Georgia Democratic voting activist Stacey Abrams praised his home state of New Jersey for passing voting measures that he said do not even allow as much access as Georgia's.

"Stacey Abrams was in New Jersey, in my state, praising Phil Murphy this week for a voting law where New Jersey early voting is nine days — half of what Georgia’s is," Christie said. "Yet she’s on TV in New Jersey — I saw it myself — saying that this is one of the greatest voting expansion bills we’ve ever seen," Christie said.

"I am so excited to be looking up, looking at New Jersey, knowing that New Jersey is taking us in the right direction," Abrams said in a virtual event with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday. "To Governor Murphy, to the state legislature, to the secretary of state, and to all the allies who made this possible, you have my heartiest not only congratulations, but you have my gratitude because you are showing the way to a better democracy and a better future for us all."

