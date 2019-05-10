Chris Wallace: Biden's campaign rollout 'very successful,' with Dems' Obama 'nostalgia' a 'big advantage'

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said Joe Biden had a “very successful” rollout of his 2020 presidential campaign, and he predicted the former vice president would benefit from some Democrats’ “nostalgia” for the Obama administration.

A new Monmouth University poll found Biden winning 36 percent support among likely New Hampshire Democratic voters, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 18 percent. No other candidates crossed the double-digit threshold.

On "America’s Newsroom" on Friday, Wallace said Biden made the “very strategic decision” to enter the race late and then act like the presumptive nominee.

“He’s acting as if his real competition is Donald Trump, not the other 21 candidates in the Democratic field,” Wallace said.

Wallace noted that a majority of respondents in the Monmouth poll said they are primarily focused on picking the candidate who can defeat Trump in the general election (68 percent), as opposed to someone who will build on Obama’s legacy (34 percent).

Despite that, Wallace said, Biden serving as Obama’s partner for eight years will be a “big factor” with many Democratic voters, particularly moderates and African-Americans.

“I think that’s going to be a big advantage for him over some of these ... white candidates to the left who may not have as much support in the African-American community,” Wallace said.