Chris Wallace: So far there is not evidence of fraud large enough to overturn election results

There is so far not evidence of massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election as President Trump has claimed, Fox News' Chris Wallace said Friday.

“You heard John Roberts just said there is a debate in the White House. Some people are saying give up gracefully, talk about the unity of the nation and concede the election. That doesn’t seem to be certainly based on what the president said around 6:30 eastern last night,” the host of "Fox News Sunday" told “America’s Newsroom.”

Wallace said Trump has “every right to challenge the election count in a lot of these states.”

“So far, you’re not seeing the kind of mass fraud of a scale that would be enough to overturn an election that would lead to victory,” Wallace said.

Wallace said the difference between the 2000 Bush-Gore legal dispute over the Florida electoral process and the current situation is that it had a legitimate issue: the margin was 500 votes and there was a controversy over “butterfly ballots.”

TRUMP'S VOTER-FRAUD REMARKS DRAW CRITICISM FROM SOME REPUBLICANS

Trump faced some pushback from his own party Thursday after warning about illegal voting and an attempt to "steal" the presidential election.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland tweeted that there was "no defense for the President’s comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before. No election or person is more important than our Democracy."

After Trump's speech, Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, tweeted: "A sitting president undermining our political process & questioning the legality of the voices of countless Americans without evidence is not only dangerous & wrong, it undermines the very foundation this nation was built upon." Hurd announced last year that he wouldn't seek reelection.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., appeared to accuse Trump of spreading false information.

While votes are being counted in Democratic strongholds Allegheny County and Philadelphia, Wallace said it appears Trump does not have a path to overcome Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania. Wallace said “there is every reason to believe that Biden is going to continue to advance his lead.”

“With Pennsylvania now, the president is trailing by 6,800 votes. On election night, he was leading by a total of more than half-a-million votes,” he said.

Wallace said that even if Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina were given to Trump, Biden would reach the “270 mark.”

“If he does that, and if the news organizations declare that he has won Pennsylvania, then he is the next president, even without any of the other states on that list,” Wallace said.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.