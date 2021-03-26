Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Chris Wallace: Reagan 'would have been roasted' if he read foreign policy answers from script

Biden consulted notes and appeared to read some answers at press conference

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
'Striking' that Biden used notes, 'Reagan would have been roasted' if he did that: WallaceVideo

'Striking' that Biden used notes, 'Reagan would have been roasted' if he did that: Wallace

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace on President Biden using a script for first press conference.

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that former President Ronald Reagan would have been "roasted" if he had been answering reporters' questions with a script during the Cold War. Wallace's comment came after President Biden appeared to reference "cheat sheets" detailing key policy points and the identities of attending journalists when he conducted the first formal news conference of his presidency on Thursday.

PHOTOS SHOW BIDEN 'CHEAT SHEETS' DURING FIRST FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE

CHRIS WALLACE: I thought he did fine, but I was really surprised he had to read his answers on foreign policy. I've never seen that before.

...

It was striking. And as I say, I spent six years covering Reagan. I've watched a lot of press conferences of other presidents since then. You know, I just think to myself, if somebody asked Ronald Reagan a question about Russia during the height of the Cold War and he said, well, wait a minute, and started looking at what my answer is about Gorbachev, we would have roasted him.

It was surprising, yesterday.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics