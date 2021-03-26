Chris Wallace: Reagan 'would have been roasted' if he read foreign policy answers from script

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "America's Newsroom" on Friday that former President Ronald Reagan would have been "roasted" if he had been answering reporters' questions with a script during the Cold War. Wallace's comment came after President Biden appeared to reference "cheat sheets" detailing key policy points and the identities of attending journalists when he conducted the first formal news conference of his presidency on Thursday.

CHRIS WALLACE: I thought he did fine, but I was really surprised he had to read his answers on foreign policy. I've never seen that before.

...

It was striking. And as I say, I spent six years covering Reagan. I've watched a lot of press conferences of other presidents since then. You know, I just think to myself, if somebody asked Ronald Reagan a question about Russia during the height of the Cold War and he said, well, wait a minute, and started looking at what my answer is about Gorbachev, we would have roasted him.

It was surprising, yesterday.

