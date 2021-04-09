Chris Wallace: Biden administration 'doesn't have much of an answer' to border crisis

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace joined Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on 'America's Newsroom' on Friday to discuss the Biden administration's response to the crisis at the border.

WALLACE: Well, I don't know about priorities, but it doesn't seem that they have much of an answer to the crisis at the border, and maybe that's the reason that they're not they're not pushing it.

...

And, you know, it's so interesting because when the president first said that he was putting Kamala Harris, his vice president, in charge of the border, there was the sense was that he was putting her in charge of the border, the whole issue. And then a day or so later, the clarification came, well, no, she's not in charge of the border, she's in charge of diplomacy with Mexico and with the Northern Triangle countries to try to stem the flow to the border. And she's had a couple of phone calls with top officials in those countries, but she hasn't gone to the border and she hasn't gone to the Northern Triangle and she hasn't gone to Mexico, which kind of makes you wonder whether she knows this is a mess and doesn't want her fingerprints on it.

...

I think we're way past the point where you can even pretend that this isn't a crisis at the border. It is. It's a humanitarian crisis. It's an immigration national sovereignty crisis. There's no two ways around it. The question is, what are you going to do about it?

