Chris Hahn: Time to move past inappropriate touching accusations against Joe Biden

Democratic strategist Chris Hahn told Fox News on Tuesday it was time to move on from the several accusations of inappropriate touching against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I think Lucy Flores may have felt her personal space invaded but she even said herself that she didn't think it was sexual in nature or meant to offend. I think it is time to move on from Lucy Flores,” Hahn said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

Flores wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on Monday criticizing Biden for his inappropriate touching and not apologizing for it.

“Not a villain. Not an unlikable person. Not a sexual harasser or assaulter. But also, as Anita Hill recently found out, not exactly sorry, either,” Flores wrote of Biden, before detailing her experience after making an allegation against him.

Biden also continued to face criticism for his treatment of Anita Hill during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearing in 1991. At the time, Biden was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and presided over the hearings in which she accused Thomas of sexual harassment, a claim Thomas denied.

Hahn said Biden’s recent comments on Hill's treatment were “good enough.”

“What Vice President Biden said about Anita Hill, I think that was good enough. I think that we've moved to a different place in our society than we were in 1991 when these hearings were going on. I think more people believe Anita Hill today than believed her then, who remember those hearings just like more people believe Monica Lewinsky today then believed her in the '90s. Things have changed, our nation has evolved.” Hahn said.

Marc Thiessen of the American Enterprise Institute disagreed with Hahn, criticizing Biden for his touching and saying the former vice president would have to continue to answer for Hill's treatment.

"Anita Hill said to the New York Times a few weeks ago that Joe Biden set the stage for the Kavanaugh confirmation. That is an open wound for Democrats and is a very big vulnerability because that is how they will go after him," Thiessen said.

Hahn defended Biden’s character and said he was a ‘formidable contender” for the nomination.

“I think Joe Biden is a good man, and I think if he has invaded people's space or made them feel uncomfortable, I don't think he was intending to do that in a negative way, and the same way that we think there are some people who have done this and women should be believed,” Hahn said.

“But, I do think that Joe Biden is going to move past this and to be a very formidable contender.”

Fox News' Martha MacCallum, Liam Quinn and Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.