China's attempt to troll US on social media prompts Cruz response

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was quick to respond to a tweet from China’s foreign ministry that called on the U.S. to "set a good example" and comply "with international rules" instead of breaking them.

The tweet in question was posted by the Spokesperson’s Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. The tweet was mocked by critics who said it reeked of hypocrisy.

Cruz made a list of his own "international rules" for the Chinese Communist Party to try and follow.

"Don’t murder people; don’t torture innocents; don’t force mothers to have abortions; don’t run concentration camps; don’t commit genocide against Uyghurs; don’t cover up a pandemic that cause over 4m deaths worldwide," Cruz posted.

China has denied these allegations in the past but has faced criticism from other countries on these issues.

Beijing has criticized the U.S. on human rights. In March, during the summit in Anchorage, Alaska, China’s top diplomat Yan Jiechi told senior U.S. officials that it is his hope that Washington will correct its ways, pointing out the Black Lives Matter movement.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken pointed to China’s human rights abuses committed in Hong Kong, Taiwan and against the Uighur Muslim populations in Xinjiang.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability," Blinken told the Chinese officials. "That’s why they’re not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report