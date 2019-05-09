US to slap tariffs on $325B in Chinese goods, WH says, but trade talks to resume Friday

The Trump administration will move ahead with tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods Friday after a round of trade talks between the United States and China on Thursday failed to produce an agreement, Fox News has learned.

“This evening, Ambassador Lightizer and Secretary Mnuchin met with President Trump to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with China," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “The Ambassador and Secretary then had a working dinner with Vice Premier Liu He, and agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at USTR.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new tariffs would be in addition to the $200 billion in imports, which are scheduled to rise from 10 percent to 25 percent at 12;01 a.m. Friday. The White House said talks would continue Friday.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.