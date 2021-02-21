China has not shared ‘sufficient’ data for WHO coronavirus origin report: National Security Advisor

Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan criticized the Trump administration, saying they "did not take pandemic surveillance as seriously as they should have," while casting doubt on the World Health Organization's forthcoming report about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EXPRESSES 'DEEP CONCERNS' ABOUT WHO'S CHINA PROBE

"I also believe that we need a credible, open, transparent international investigation led by the World Health Organization," Sullivan told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "They're about to come out with a report about the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, that we have questions about because we do not believe that China has made available sufficient original data into how this pandemic began to spread both in China and eventually around the world."

"We believe that both the WHO and China should step up on this matter," he continued.

FAUCI DOWNPLAYS CONCERNS OVER COVID-19 VARIANTS, BUT CLAIMS VARIANT VACCINES IN DEVELOPMENT

Despite members of the Biden administration voicing concerns, the administration nevertheless chose to re-engage with the WHO. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will shell out $200 million to the WHO by the end of the month.

"I am not in a position, nor is the Biden administration in a position, to make a determination about precisely where COVID-19 originated," Sullivan said. "And that's in part because there has not been sufficient transparency coming from the government of China, and the WHO still is has more work to do to get to the bottom of exactly where this virus emerged."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite pointing out these issues, Sullivan repeatedly took shots at the Trump administration, which cut ties with the WHO.

"I believe that we need to take a variety of steps to look at the previous administration's response to the pandemic and what lessons we need to learn to make sure that never happens again," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.