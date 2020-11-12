Chicago mayor issues new stay at home order, officials advise residents to cancel Thanksgiving

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new round of social distancing orders Thursday, after spikes in coronavirus cases have meant the city could see another 1,000 people dead by the end of the year.

The order is expected to last at least 30 days, with city officials telling Chicagoans to “cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations.”

The new guidelines means private residences are no longer advised to follow the six-people or less policy, and instead asks people to limit in-house guests to “essential workers” only, such as healthcare workers or childcare providers.

“If we continue on the path we’re on and you and me and others don’t step up and do more, our estimates are that we could see 1,000 more Chicagoans die from this virus by the end of the year,” the mayor said in a statement Thursday.

Though Lightfoot has not shut down any businesses at this time, people are being directed to only leave their homes for work, to attend school, seek medical care, shop for groceries and prescriptions or to pick up takeout food.

When asked why she chose not to shut down "non essential" businesses, Lightfoot said: “This is a progressive step. I hope we don’t have to go any further than this.”

“If the possibility of 1,000 more people dying in the city in the next seven weeks doesn’t grab you by the throat as it did me when I started seeing that modeling, then there’s little we’re going to do to move you,” she added.

Illinois officials reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Chicago Tribune, breaking a record set the previous day.

“Major portion of that spread is happening in our homes and private venues, with the friends and family, who we love and trust in these spaces people feel safe we/you feel safe, and you let your guard down. And you’re not as diligent," Lightfoot said. "We have to stop and reverse this trend in order to save lives."



The mayor, however, took to the streets just last week when Joe Biden became the president-elect. Lightfoot was spotted in close proximity to the public -- who were largely wearing masks but not practicing the social distancing orders recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The mayor, who removed her mask during her speech, also touched on the coronavirus while applauding the win of the Biden-Harris ticket, saying, “We need resources to fight this plague.”

Offices, salons and movie theaters have not had additional restrictions placed on them as they already were working under stricter guidelines, but the mayor warned that if people were seen not acknowledging capacity limits there would be consequences.

“If we see you violating these rules in any way, we’re not going to hesitate to take action,” she said.

The mayor also faced criticism earlier this year during Chicago’s first spike in cases when photos of her surfaced having her hair cut without wearing a mask, at a time when hair salons were deemed “unnecessary” and shut down.

The photo also happened to appear just days after Lightfoot released a PSA telling women that “Getting your roots done" was not essential.

Chicago remains under the new Stay at Home advisory until the infection rate, which is currently hovering around 14 percent, decreases.