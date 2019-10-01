Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chicago
Published

Chicago mayor wipes out overdue library fees to fight 'generational poverty'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Chicago mayor addresses violence in cityVideo

Chicago mayor addresses violence in city

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gives a presser on the gun violence issue in the city.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is erasing overdue fees for library books and other items to "remove barriers that deter youth and low-income patrons" from reading and other educational activities.

Lightfoot announced Monday the Chicago Public Library will be "fine-free" starting Tuesday, making the Windy City the largest city in the nation to do so.

UNIVERSITY OFFICIALS HELD 'PERSONALLY LIABLE' FOR DISCRIMINATION AGAINST CHRISTIAN STUDENT GROUP

"Like too many Chicagoans, I know what it is like to grow up in financially-challenging circumstances and understand what it is like to be just one bill or one mistake away from crushing debt," Lightfoot said in a press release.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Lori Lightfoot addresses guests after being sworn in as Mayor of Chicago during a ceremony at the Wintrust Arena on May 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot become the first black female and openly gay Mayor in the city’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Lori Lightfoot addresses guests after being sworn in as Mayor of Chicago during a ceremony at the Wintrust Arena on May 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot become the first black female and openly gay Mayor in the city’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The liberal mayor said she's not as concerned about the economics: “This is about educating folks, giving them access to learning, having a safe space where people can come and learn."

SAN FRANCISCO REMOVES BOULDERS MEANT TO DETER HOMELESS CAMPERS BECAUSE THEY WERE 'NOT BIG ENOUGH'

She celebrated the move as a way to end "regressive practices disproportionately impacting those who can least afford it, ensure every Chicagoan can utilize our city's services and resources, and eliminate the cycles of debt and generational poverty because of a few mistakes."

The city's library system blocks cardholders when they owe a fine of $10 or more. One in five cards banned from withdrawing belong to children under the age of 14, according to library officials.

With this new system, books that are checked out will automatically renew up to 15 times, unless a hold is placed on them, according to a Chicago Public Library news release. Misplaced items will be tagged as “lost” in the system and accounts will be charged for replacement costs if items are not turned in a week after due date. The charge will be cleared when the items are returned.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Detroit and Phoenix announced similar plans in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke