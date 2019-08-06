Chicago mayor derides Ivanka Trump's 'nonsense' tweets about gun violence in city

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticized White House adviser Ivanka Trump on Tuesday over the first daughter's tweets about weekend violence in the city.

In a pair of tweets, Trump tweeted about the city's gun violence epidemic in light of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Chicago reported 55 people shot, seven fatally, over the weekend.

“As we grieve over the evil mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, let us not overlook that Chicago experienced its deadliest weekend of the year. With 7 dead and 52 wounded near a playground in the Windy City — and little national outrage or media coverage — we mustn’t become numb to the violence faced by inner city communities every day," Trump wrote.

While at a news conference after a meeting with police brass, Lightfoot said Trump got her facts wrong and implied the shootings were all part of one episode, The Chicago Tribune reported.

“It wasn’t a playground, it was a park. It wasn’t seven dead. It wasn’t 52 wounded in one incident, which is what this suggests. It’s misleading,” Lightfoot said. “It’s important when we’re talking about people’s lives to actually get the facts correct, which one can easily do if you actually cared about getting it right.”

She said Trump should have reached out to city officials if she wanted a constructive dialogue.

“What I’m focused on is actually helping run the city of Chicago and working hard every day with the superintendent and his leadership team to keep people in our city safe,” Lightfoot said. “I’m not going to be distracted by nonsense tweets from people who don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said last weekend's violence was the deadliest of the year.

Conservatives have frequently cited Chicago's unpreceded gun violence problem to attack the Democratic Party and its influence in urban areas.