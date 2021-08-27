Chelsea Clinton spotted jogging in the Hamptons weeks before Lewinsky miniseries premiere

Chelsea Clinton was spotted out for a jog in the Hamptons Thursday, weeks before her family’s personal life will be brought back into the national spotlight in the form of a documentary on her father’s impeachment.

Clinton, 41, was seen in several pictures, obtained by Page Six , out on a solo run wearing bike shorts, running shoes, and a shirt from a popular Manhattan restaurant after keeping a low-profile during most of the pandemic.

Clinton’s excursion comes days after her parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton, were also spotted in the Hamptons strolling down the beach in the affluent Amagansett neighborhood.

The Clinton vacation comes weeks before the Sept. 7 release of "Impeachment: American Crime Story" on FX network, which documents the former president’s impeachment trial in 1998 involving a sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The show, a 10-part miniseries, stars Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

The show's executive producer, Brad Simpson, recently said he doesn't think anyone in the Clinton camp has seen the series and doesn't suspect that they will watch it.

"No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series," Simpson said. "Of course, I’m curious what they would think. I don’t imagine she will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her."