Charlottesville mayor says city 'rapes you' and 'tells you to keep its secrets’

Charlottesville, Virginia Mayor Nikuyah Walker turned some heads after she attacked her own city in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Charlottesville: The beautiful-ugly it is," wrote Walker, who was first elected mayor in 2017. "It rapes you, comforts you in its c—-stained sheets and tells you to keep its secrets."

OHIO MAN, 20, ACCUSED OF RAPING TEEN, LIVING UNDER HER BED FOR 3 WEEKS

"Charlottesville is void of a moral compass. It’s as if good ole [Thomas Jefferson] is still cleverly using his whip to whip the current inhabitants into submissiveness," she added.

The post was taken down because it violated Facebook community standards, but Walker reposted it with an edit. She also posted a picture of expletive-laden tirade on Twitter.

The Charlottesville mayor appears to view her post as an artist would, making a follow-up post on her Facebook page, posting a picture of a mug emblazoned with the words "my art doesn’t understand you either."

Walker has been caught with politicians who have made similar controversial posts to her in the past.

THOMAS JEFFERSON'S BIRTHDAY DITCHED AS CHARLOTTESVILLE HOLIDAY

Dr. Wes Bellamy, a former Charlottesville city councilman, posted a picture with Walker on Twitter following her re-election in 2020. "Run it back for my Round [Walker]! 2 Time Mayor in here!!!!!" wrote Bellamy. "Let’s get it!!!"

Bellamy took a position as a member of the Virginia Board of Education in 2015, but resigned from the seat in 2016 after multiple tweets with racist and homophobic comments, as well as comments about rape, resurfaced online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former councilman was appointed to the Virginia education board by former Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), whose spokesperson said after the revelation "the governor was horrified by what was reported as having appeared on Mr. Bellamy’s Twitter feed."

Walker did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne contributed to this report.