CDC 'doing the bidding' of the Biden administration by making health disparities a race issue: Paris Dennard

Republican National Committee national spokesperson Paris Dennard told "America Reports" on Friday that the Centers For Disease Control is "doing the bidding" of the Biden administration by making health disparities a race issue.

RACISM IS ‘A SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT,’ CDC SAYS

PARIS DENNARD: When I heard this statement from the CDC director, I was appalled because instead of focusing on health disparities, which is what we should do because they're real and Covid highlighted those, the CDC is doing the bidding of the Biden administration by once again inserting race, racism and calling people racist for no reason.

That's the Democrat Biden-Harris administration playbook. And they're doing this because they want to have the American people think that this nation is inherently racist or systemically racist. But it's not. And I think that all America should stand up and ask the question, if these districts, if these communities of color who would have been represented by Democrats for so many years are systemically racist, does that make the Democrats who are in control racist as well?

I think the CDC should focus on the Communist Party of China. Covid-19 came over to this country and it's infected the world and they should be focused on that. That issue alone is why we have seen so many people die. Yes, disproportionately in the Black community. It is not the fault of racism. It's the fault of China. Focus on that. Stand up to China and stop calling everybody, everything, and everywhere racist. It's wrong.

