CBP warned Biden admin of massive surge if Trump policies were reversed: Texas congresswoman

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas., said Tuesday that the Biden administration was warned of a massive surge by CPB officials if Trump-era asylum policies were reversed, adding that a "tremendous" humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the southern border as a result.

BETH VAN DUYNE: We’re seeing a tremendous humanity crisis down here. You’ve got people who are in a facility right now, the majority of them who are unaccompanied minors, in a facility that was built to house no more than 250 people. It currently has 5,700 people in it.

These are children, they are packed and stacked on the floor, barely able to see ground because so many of them are stuffed in there. It is a processing plant. You’ve got customs and border folks who are at the end of their rope. They’re doing what they can but they’re also very frustrated, realizing that they had actually warned this administration what would happen if they decided to push back on policies that were put in place by the previous administration that were working.

They were keeping children with their families. They were keeping people over the border. They were keeping them in the first safe country that they came to and what we’re seeing is a massive surge now at the borders and the response from the administration, instead of actually reversing policies that have caused this surge.

What they’re actually doing is they are forcing thousands and thousands of kids to make this journey and they’re setting up decompression centers across the country.

