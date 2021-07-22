Cawthorn introduces bill banning federal reimbursement to airlines for transporting illegal immigrants

North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn introduced a bill Thursday that would ban the use of federal funds being spent to compensate airlines that fly illegal immigrants throughout the country.

The legislation, known as the No-Fly for Illegals Act, would prevent the government from covering the cost incurred by airlines if "the presence of such alien in the United States is unlawful", according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Washington Examiner .

The bill would make exceptions for flights that are removing illegal immigrants from the country or if the individual is facing an imminent threat to his or her physical safety.

"Illegal immigrants are being flown to, and relocated across, our once secure nation with no regard to our nation’s laws or families safety," the North Carolina, Republican said in a statement. "I’m deeply troubled by the reports regarding the crisis at our southern border and the dangerous and unlawful immigration policies of the Biden administration. Under President Trump, we saw a secure border. Under President Biden, we see no border at all. I refuse to watch illegal aliens be unlawfully flown and relocated to our beautiful states on the taxpayer’s dollar. This is why I introduced the No-Fly for Illegals Act."

Several other Republicans have signed onto the legislation, including South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Republicans across the country have been criticizing the Biden administration’s handling of the influx of migrants at the southern border since he took office and have lamented his hesitancy to label the situation as a crisis.

Illegal immigrant arrests topped 188,000 in the month of June, which was an increase from the total number arrested the previous month. So far this fiscal year, over one million migrants have been encountered at the southern border.

It was reported in May that the Biden administration is secretly relocating migrant children throughout the United States via plane, which prompted concern from many Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty.

"I have warned for months that President Biden’s failure at the border would result in a systematic resettling of migrants in our communities, burdening our schools, hospitals, and law enforcement agencies, and bringing an increase in drug trafficking and human smuggling," Hagerty said. "A new reality is happening in our country—every town is now a border town."