Catholic leader accuses Kamala Harris of being ‘ringleader of anti-Catholic bullying’ in Democratic Party

Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow at The Catholic Association, accused Kamala Harris of being the “ringleader of anti-Catholic bullying that increasingly defines the Democrat party.”

McGuire, in comments to Breitbart News, pointed to Harris’ treatment alongside Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, of U.S. District Court nominee Brian Buescher. The pair questioned whether he was fit for the seat because he is a member of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic charitable organization.

In December 2018, Hirono, as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked whether Buescher would be able to decide cases such as abortion and same-sex marriage “fairly and impartially.”

Harris asked the Nebraska lawyer whether he knew Knights of Columbus “opposed a woman’s right to choose” and were against “marriage equality” when he chose to become a part of the organization.

Buescher responded that his involvement in the group consisted mostly of charitable work and community events at his local Catholic parish. He indicated he would abide by judicial precedent regarding abortion.

Ken Blackwell, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Commission, called the behavior of Harris and Hirono “thuggish.”

“This is the kind of thuggish behavior we expect from third world dictators, not United States senators,” Blackwell said in a statement.

McGuire told Breitbart Harris “has built a career out of opposing the work and values of Catholics."

She also criticized Harris's prosecution of David Daleidien, who made secret recordings of Planned Parenthood, under and eavesdropping law, and her support of efforts to force the Little Sisters of the Poor, to cover contraception, like birth control pills, in health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

Joe Biden himself has already said he would rescind Little Sisters of the Poor’s exemption from provided employees with low-cost birth control due to religious beliefs. The Trump administration gave the religious organization an exemption from Obamacare’s birth-control and abortifacient mandate. The Supreme Court later upheld the exemption but did not address whether the mandate itself is a violation of religious freedom.

“One can only expect her to continue to do so in an elevated position of power,” McGuire added of the California senator. “It is equally disappointing to see Joe Biden tout his Catholic faith while picking as his running mate someone who has made her anti-Catholic bona fides clear.”