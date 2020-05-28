Castro launches progressive PAC, but still hasn’t endorsed Biden

Former Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro on Thursday unveiled a new political action committee that aims to help down-ballot progressive Democrats running for office this year.

The former San Antonio, Texas, mayor who later served in then-President Barack Obama’s Cabinet as Housing and Urban Development secretary said he would use the resources of the newly formed People First Future PAC to support people who are “running bold, progressive campaigns.”

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

Castro, who suspended his White House bid at the beginning of the year after failing to gain traction, announced the endorsements of 12 congressional candidates running in competitive House primaries or in the November general election.

The endorsements, however, come as Castro has yet to formally back Joe Biden for president. Castro and the former vice president – who worked together in the Obama administration – clashed last summer and fall during a couple of Democratic presidential primary debates.

While Castro has repeatedly said that “I am going to do whatever I can” to defeat President Trump in November, he’s yet to formally back Biden. Castro appears to be the only former Biden rival – other than best-selling spiritual author Marianne Williamson who’s refrained from endorsing the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The launch of his PAC is Castro’s latest move to influence the 2020 election since he ended his White House bid. Last week he announced he was joining Voto Latino to help the group register 1 million Hispanic voters before November.