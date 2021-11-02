Dem Rep. Cartwright downplays Virginia governor race's significance: Will be 'dim memory' by midterms

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., downplayed the significance of the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday, saying it will be a "distant dim memory" by the 2022 midterms.

During a news conference to discuss their agenda, House Democratic Caucus leaders were asked to weigh in on the tight race between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin as Virginia voters head to the polls to cast their vote Tuesday.

"Of course, what you really want to know is, are we worried about the midterms, depending on what happens in the Virginia gubernatorial election?" Cartwright said.

"And I can tell you as a front line Democrat, the answer is no," he added. "Number one, people in my district don't care what happens in the Virginia governor’s race. And number two, a year from now what happened in Virginia governor’s race will be a distant dim memory."

The first polls close in Virginia at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday as Youngkin tries to become the first Republican to win a statewide race there since 2009.

During Tuesday's conference, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., referred to Youngkin as "Trump Light."

"I think Terry McAuliffe’s track record speaks for itself," he said. "And we don't need Trump Light in Virginia."

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., added, "I predict Terry McAuliffe will win tonight."