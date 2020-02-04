Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Joe Biden
Published

Caroline Kennedy endorses Biden for president

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Joe Biden says he's in the presidential race for the long haulVideo

Joe Biden says he's in the presidential race for the long haul

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters amid delay of Iowa caucuses results.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, is backing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Kennedy announced the endorsement in a Boston Globe op-ed Tuesday morning, citing Biden's experience and the "immense damage" she says Trump has done in office.

"We need a president who can bring people together, who knows how to get things done at home and abroad, whose word we can count on, and who can nurture the next generation of leaders," she wrote.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, watches a live broadcasting of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election results at U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, center, watches a live broadcasting of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election results at U.S. Ambassador's residence in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (The Associated Press)

APP USED IN IOWA DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS FIASCO LINKED TO EX-CLINTON CAMPAIGN STAFFERS

Kennedy's endorsement in the New England paper comes just ahead of the New Hampshire primary, which is slated for Feb. 11.

Kennedy served as the U.S. ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama, whom she endorsed along with her uncle, the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy of Massachusetts. Kennedy specifically cited Biden's work in Japan while she was the ambassador as one of the reasons she chose to endorse him.

"He made clear that America would always stand by our allies, and that we were committed to keeping the region peaceful and prosperous," she said. "He delivered tough messages as well, but he did it in private, with skill and respect. He thanked our diplomats for serving far from home. I saw a leader who was strong but fair, and who had the trust and respect of other countries."

The former ambassador also cited Biden's work for the Voting Rights Act, banning assault weapons and the Violence Against Women Act as reasons why Democrats should get behind the former vice president in a tight primary race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The endorsement comes in the wake of a Monday night fiasco in which the Iowa Democratic party could not report the tally of the caucuses due to a "reporting issue" caused in part by an app failure, leaving voters, candidates and campaigns in the dark about who won the Iowa caucuses.

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.