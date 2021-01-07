Capitol rioting 'overshadowed' Trump's accomplishments: Pavlich

The Capitol Hill rioting and looting after President Trump addressed supporters Wednesday is "overshadowing" his accomplishments of the past four years, Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich argued Thursday.

"The biggest takeaway from yesterday is that people who truly believed in the agenda and accomplishments, which were plenty and good for the country, have now been overshadowed by this, at least in the short term," Pavlich told "America's Newsroom."

PELOSI CALLS FOR 25TH AMENDMENT, IMPEACHMENT TO REMOVE TRUMP

President-elect Joe Biden will benefit from Operation Warp Speed and other Trump administration initiatives, the Townhall.com editor said.

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine wrote in a New York Post op-ed Wednesday that the rioting and looting at the Capitol "bestowed the great gift of the moral high ground on ... Joe Biden and the left. They now have a free pass to persecute their ideological enemies while ... changing this country irrevocably for the worst."

Pavlich said the Biden administration doesn't have a free pass, however, because of the elected officials on the right.

"Republicans should not be deterred by what happened yesterday in terms of having real, serious policy debates in standing against big policies and legislation that the Biden administration wants to put on the country," she said.

The country is split 50-50, she said after a heated 2020 election cycle.

"We are a nation of laws and not men," Pavlich concluded, urging Republicans to "apply a lot of what the past four years of success have been under President Trump and the populist ideology and move forward with that."