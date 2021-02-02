Sen. Capito: Meeting with Biden, Senate Republicans on coronavirus relief was ‘productive’

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said her two-hour meeting with President Biden and fellow Republican senators on coronavirus relief was "productive" and may lead to additional bipartisan discussions on other topics moving forward.

Capito, R-W.Va., was one of 10 Senate Republicans who met with the president in the Oval Office Monday evening to discuss their relief proposal, which they said provides "more targeted assistance" than the administration’s plan.

The senator joined Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday to share her reflections on the meeting.

SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO: It was a productive meeting.

We feel very strongly that we need to have voices at the table that talk about our common areas, but also let's pull the extraneous things out of this bill and try to keep it within a guideline of targeted relief.

[Biden] was open to the suggestions of targeting individual checks to folks in the lower-income, and lower- and mid-income area.

We did try to impress upon the president that we thought the quicker way to get this would be through a bipartisan package of common, where we have common, areas. And I think he was amenable to listening to that.

I think it starts a conversation with us that I think will carry through into other things. And for that, I feel really good. I do think that we need to work on this COVID together, bipartisan as we have in the past. Let's hope that that meeting last night had an impression on him and them.