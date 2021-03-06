Candace Owens slams California over proposed retail store ban of 'boys' and 'girls’ sections

Candace Owens, conservative commentator and co-founder of BLEXIT, took to Twitter Saturday to condemn a bill under consideration in California’s legislature that would ban "boy" and "girl" signage in large retail stores.

"California has proposed a bill to ban boys and girls sections in toy and clothing stores to create a 'safe space' for children," Owens tweeted Saturday. "They want to fine retailers 1,000$ for using the words ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ I cannot put into words how positively despicable Democrat politicians are."

Owens' comments are in response to a bill introduced by California Assembly members Evan Low and Cristina Garcia earlier this month that would require retail stores with at least 500 employees to "maintain undivided areas of its sales floor" in an attempt to create a "safe space" for children.

Some retail stores have already phased out gender-based signage. In 2015, Target launched this practice after customers suggested that identifying products under gender preferences were unnecessary.

"As much as I’d like to think of this as watershed legislation, this is something the industry is already doing. We’re just trying to play catch-up," Low told the Sacramento Bee.

Low said he was also motivated to introduce the bill after the daughter of one of his staff members was frustrated by having to look for science toys in the "boys aisle."

"That was the impetus of this, which is how do we make a safe space today for children in society," he said.

He said the bill will become even more important as kids start returning to retail stores following the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure they can shop "without stigma."

If passed, the bill would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 and would penalize retailers with a $1,000 fine if they refuse to de-gender their clothing and toy sections.