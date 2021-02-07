Candace Owens says she's thinking about running for president

Candace Owens, the conservative writer and commentator who co-founded the BLEXIT movement, said she was mulling a presidential run on Twitter over the weekend.

"I love America," the New York Times best-selling author tweeted Saturday. "Thinking about running for President."

Owens, who turns 32 in April, would meet the age requirement to run for president in 2024.

The Connecticut native studied journalism at the University of Rhode Island, but left before completing her degree. She soon rose to online prominence with her opposition to cyberbullying and her vocal political commentary.

She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aubrey Huff, the former two-time MLB World Series champion, has already volunteered to be her vice president.

She’s feuded with a number of public figures, ranging from the rapper Cardi B to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In December, after Ocasio-Cortez claimed Republicans would probably be "crying in the walk-in fridge" if they ever worked a restaurant job, Owens slammed her as a "spoiled rotten brat."

"I used to be a waitress and I worked multiple doubles," Owens tweeted at the time. "I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat."

Ocasio-Cortez, who also turns 32 this year, would likewise meet the presidential age requirement in 2024.