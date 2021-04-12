'Squad' member Ayanna Pressley: You 'can't be anti-racist' if you don't want to cancel student debt

"Squad"-member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., claimed that a person is unable to be "anti-racist" unless they support cancelling student debt.

In a tweet published on Monday, Pressley – one of the members of the "Squad" alongside Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – shared an article by the Washington Post that detailed the stories of people across America with student debts.

Alongside the article, the Massachusetts Democrat claimed that a person cannot stand against racism if they don’t support canceling student debt.

"You can't be anti-racist if you're anti student debt cancellation," wrote Pressley.

The article shared by Pressley included the stories of multiple people with student loan debts, and said the 45 million Americans who took out student loans hold a cumulative debt of $1.7 trillion.

According to EducationData.org, about 54% of all student debt is owed by "White and Caucasian student borrowers." However, the website also wrote that "Black and African American college graduates owe an average of $25,000 more in student loan debt than White college graduates."

Pressley’s latest eyebrow-raising comment comes as progressives have made the cancellation of student loans one of their top priorities.

Progressive lawmakers have been pushing President Biden to strike away student debt with a stroke of his pen since day one of his presidency.

Recently, many progressives have been pounding the drum for student loan debt to be canceled as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks into the Biden administration’s legal authority to cut the debt.

Last week, Omar thanked her "co-conspirators" Pressley and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for their "efforts" in pushing for student loan cancellation.

Warren called the idea "a matter of racial, economic and generational justice" in a tweet while Schumer said he thought that day "would be a great day" for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to cancel student debt.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also signaled his support for the move, writing that Biden "can cancel up to $50,000 of student loan debt for the American people with the stroke of a pen."