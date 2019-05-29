Canadian PM Trudeau plans to confront Pence on state abortion restrictions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will confront Vice President Mike Pence Thursday about the recent raft of state anti-abortion legislation, which Trudeau described as a "backsliding of women's rights."

Several states in the U.S. have enacted laws restricting abortions – most notably in Georgia where the "heartbeat bill" outlaws the procedure after six weeks and in Alabama, where abortion is outlawed in all cases except when the mother's life is at risk.

Trudeau intends to discuss the abortion restrictions with Pence, who is an outspoken pro-life advocate.

"Obviously, I’m very concerned with the situation around the backsliding of women’s rights that we are seeing from conservative movements here in Canada, in the United States and around the world,” Trudeau said according to Bloomberg News. "I will have a broad conversation with the vice president -- of course that’ll come up, but we’re going to mostly focus around the ratification process on NAFTA and making sure that we get good jobs for Canadians.”

The recent moves by pro-life lawmakers sparked a major outcry from abortion advocates, some who are urging a boycott of states cracking down on abortions.