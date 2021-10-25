Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California politician wants to ban 'live' guns on movie sets after accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin

Guns used to fire "blanks" on a movie set can be deadly if a real bullet is somehow put into the gun

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson | Fox News
close
Affidavit reveals new Alec Baldwin shooting details Video

Affidavit reveals new Alec Baldwin shooting details

What are the criminal and civil liabilities? Criminal defense attorney Robert Bianchi with insight on 'Fox & Friends First.'

A state senator in California is introducing a bill to ban live ammunition and guns that can fire such ammunition from theatrical productions across the state. 

Democrat Sen. Dave Cortese announced his plan Saturday following the death of Halyna Hutchins, a worker on the film "Rust," after actor Alec Baldwin fired a gun he'd been told was unloaded. Another worker on the film was also injured. 

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm last week, killing one crew member and injuring another on the set of the film "Rust." Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican

Actor Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm last week, killing one crew member and injuring another on the set of the film "Rust." Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican)

ABC'S ‘THE ROOKIE’ BANS ‘LIVE’ GUNS ON SET FOLLOWING ALEC BALDWIN ‘RUST’ SHOOTING

"There is an urgent need to address alarming work abuses and safety violations occurring on the set of theatrical productions, including unnecessary high-risk conditions such as the use of live firearms," Cortese said. 

Blank cartridges, which contain gunpowder but no solid projectile, are often used in film productions, according to The Wrap. The spray of heat and filler that comes out of the gun can be dangerous depending on the range, the outlet reported. 

Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. Hutchins died in a firearms accident on the set of the film "Rust" last week.  (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie)

Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah. Hutchins died in a firearms accident on the set of the film "Rust" last week.  (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie) ( (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie))

ALEC BALDWIN BREAKS SILENCE AFTER KILLING CREW MEMBER IN DISASTROUS GUN MISHAP ON MOVIE SET

Blank cartridges are fired often out of fully functional weapons, and guns that fire blanks are often called "live" because they contain gunpowder, The Wrap further reported. If a real bullet is somehow put into a real gun being used to fire blanks on a film set, it can kill people. 

"It is important that California establish new safety standards and best practices for all those who work in the industry and particularly in our own state," Cortese added. "Our entertainment industry must do a better job of ensuring safe working conditions for our hardworking crews."

California State Sen. Dave Cortese, a Democrat, is introducing a bill to ban "live" guns on film sets and other theatrical productions.

California State Sen. Dave Cortese, a Democrat, is introducing a bill to ban "live" guns on film sets and other theatrical productions. (https://sd15.senate.ca.gov/)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC's cop drama "The Rookie" announced shortly after Hutchins' death that it will no longer use live guns on set and will instead add gunfire effects in post-production, according to The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics