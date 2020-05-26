California Gov. Newsom lets hair salons, barbershops reopen after coronavirus closures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that hair salons and barbershops may reopen Wednesday if they provide masks for customers and employees to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new guidelines, counties that follow the criteria outlined by the California Department of Public Health may “move further ahead in Stage 2 of the resilience roadmap.”

In Stage 2 of the state’s long-term plan to reopen, retail, manufacture, office workplaces, limited personal services, outdoor museums, childcare and essential businesses can open with modifications in place.

"We’re making progress, we’re moving forward. We’re not looking back, but we are walking into the unknown, the untested... and we have to be guided by the data that brought us back to this place," Newsom said during a Tuesday briefing.

At least 47 of the state’s 58 counties meet the criteria for moving forward. As of Tuesday, California has recorded more than 90,600 cases of the novel coronavirus with some 3,708 deaths.

The latest announcement comes a day after Newsom said churches and other houses of worship can reopen if they are given approval from county health officials, but they must limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

In order to reopen, churches in California must set physical-distancing guidelines, establish new cleaning and disinfection protocols, encourage everyone to wear face masks, and set parameters for singing and group recitations.

