California Governor Newsom's press conference interrupted by 'recall' chants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was repeatedly interrupted during a Wednesday press conference with chants of "Recall Newsom!" clearly audibly in the background.

The governor was making an appearance in Fresno at the city’s fairgrounds to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss a new vaccine distribution site in the Central Valley.

While discussing the vaccine rollout, hecklers outside the fairgrounds could be heard shouting "Recall Newsom! Recall Newsom!"

A visibly irritated Newsom did not acknowledge the chant, as he continued to answer a reporter’s question about a vaccination site that will be created at Reedley College.

The Democratic governor is facing a growing recall threat that as of Wednesday, is nearing the 1.5 million signatures needed to qualify for a statewide ballot. The campaign’s organizers have until March 10 to collect the required number of signatures.

Republicans and Democrats alike have attributed the recall’s momentum to the governor’s draconian response to the pandemic that has shut down schools and shuttered many small businesses throughout the state.

CALIFORNIA CITY COUNCIL MEMBER WANTS LAWSUIT AGAINST DISTRICT FOR SCHOOL SHUTDOWNS, SAYS THEY IGNORE SCIENCE

In recent weeks, the governor has eased some restrictions like a ban on outdoor dining – a move that some of his critics haved claimed is an attempt to quell the recall campaign.

Asked Wednesday how he would respond to these claims as well as the heckling protesters, Newsom said he is committed to helping small business owners, pointing to emergency relief efforts passed in November.

"I’m focused every single day on getting businesses open, our schools reopened, increasing the rate of vaccinations … We’re committed and resolved to doing that in every part of this state. I don’t care if you’re Democrat or Republican. I care that you’re healthy and safe. And you can live your lives out loud without fear of a pandemic, and without fear of having to go back into the fits and starts this pandemic has impacted in terms of communities all across this state," Newsom said, as the chants could be heard in the background.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has made multiple attempts to reach Newsom’s campaign team for comment on the recall campaign but has received no reply.