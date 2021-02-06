California Gov. Newsom challenger's spox throws shade at Democrat's 'accessibility and transparency'

A spokesperson for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s potential gubernatorial challenger wants Twitter to know his boss responds to interview requests and isn’t trying to break major news on TikTok – in contrast with the incumbent, according to some critics.

"The view from the podium of @Kevin_Faulconer’s very well attended press conference on Tuesday, where he answered every question, then went to do one-on-one interviews with dozens of California journalists," wrote Matt Shupe, a spokesman for Faulconer. "Dramatic contrast in accessibility and transparency to @CAgovernor."

Shupe shared the image in response to another tweet from Politico writer Carla Marinucci criticizing Newsom for allowing only a single reporter at a press conference earlier in the week.

The image showed at least 11 journalists and nine news cameras surrounding Faulconer’s podium on a California sidewalk.

Newsom, who has been criticized over transparency issues, has not responded to multiple Fox News requests for comment on the recall effort and other stories. Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story Saturday.

Faulconer, a former Republican mayor of San Diego, has vowed to run against Newsom if the recall petition succeeds in securing the necessary 1,495,709 signatures by March 17. The movement has attracted more than 1.4 million signatures as of Saturday, according to the tracker at recallgavin2020.com.

"[There is] so much momentum right now in California because people want a change, and I just launched my campaign this week," Faulconer told Trey Gowdy on "Fox News Primetime" Friday. "We are talking about a California comeback."

California’s last Republican governor was the movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was voted into office in 2003. That election also followed the recall of a Democrat – former Gov. Gray Davis.

