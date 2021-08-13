California Gov. Newsom confirms Biden, Harris will campaign for him in a 'matter of weeks'

Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Friday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would campaign on his behalf in the coming weeks as he attempts to stave off a recall vote.

"We are comparing schedules right now, but we anticipate the president and vice president will be here in a matter of weeks," Newsom said at a rally in San Francisco.

Newsom added that he was "very grateful" for Biden’s statement of support a day earlier.

California voters will cast ballots on Sept. 14 on whether Newsom should be recalled and removed from office and, if that vote passes, who should replace him as governor. The Democrat has argued the recall effort is politically motivated and accused critics of mispresenting his actions in office, while detractors have accused him of botching the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and Harris are expected to take an active role in Newsom’s anti-recall push over the next month, a source familiar with their planning confirmed to Fox News on Thursday. Their presence is expected to include both in-person events and social media outreach to state residents.

Biden praised Newsom as a "key partner" to his administration’s core policy goals, such as addressing climate change and combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He knows how to get the job done because he’s been doing it," Biden said in a statement. "And to keep him on the job, registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward."

A total of 43 candidates, including Republicans such as Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, as running to replace Newsom should he be recalled.