Gavin Newsom recall campaign clears 2M signatures, organizers say

The petition to recall California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom broke the 2 million signature mark, organizers announced on Thursday.

Petition organizers announced on Thursday that, as of Wednesday evening, the movement to pull the Golden State governor from his post had garnered over 2,060,000 signatures.

The movement only needed 1.5 million signatures to get the movement on the ballot, but aimed for 2 million to offset any invalid signatures.

Chairman of the California Patriot Coalition’s RecallGavin2020 Committee Orrin Heatlie said that Californians "are speaking loud and clear" through the popular petition and declared the winds of change were coming to California politics.

"We have cleared another milestone," said Heatlie. "Politics as usual in California are over as we know it to be."

The California Patriot Coalition/RecallGavin2020 is the group spearheading the Newsom recall efforts.

"This campaign is not about political powerbrokers, it is about the people, the people and all of the people of California," said Randy Economy, the spokesman for RecallGavin2020.

Co-proponent of the measure Mike Netter boasted that the movement has "built an Army of volunteers who have defied the [odds]" and that the group "will not rest" until Newsom is thrown out of the governor’s mansion "in this historic movement."

Newsom's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

News of the recall effort’s milestone comes as another recall effort kicks off in San Francisco.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is facing a growing recall effort in the city he serves as top cop.

The Committee Supporting the Recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Tuesday that they had been authorized by the Department of Elections to start gathering signatures on the petition.

"Law-abiding, fed-up citizens are pushing back against activist district attorneys who've gone too far and are destroying our cities," Greenberg said in a release.

"People are dying, our streets are dangerous, our homes are targets, business owners close shop and flee due to an unworkable environment. San Francisco is united in its desire to move on from the failure of Mr. Boudin's experiment," he added.