California donors to urge Newsom to fill VP-elect Kamala Harris' Senate seat with woman of color: report

A group of about 150 of California's largest political donors will urge Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday to choose a woman of color to fill the Senate seat vacancy left behind by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, according a report by Vox.

“We urge you to continue this Californian tradition by appointing a woman of color to Vice President-elect Harris’s US Senate seat,” the donors reportedly write in the letter, which will appear as a full-page ad in the state’s two largest newspapers, the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Women of color are the core drivers of electoral progress in our country, and their voices should be heard in the nation’s highest governing body," the letter continues. "California is fortunate to have a strong pipeline of women of color in elected office who are prepared to serve; as Californians and political supporters, we look forward to you selecting one of them.”

The public letter, authored by donor groups Electing Women Bay Area and the Los Angeles Women’s Collective, has reportedly been signed by Democratic donors including Silicon Valley psychiatrist Karla Jurvetson, sociologist Gretchen Sisson, philanthropist Susan Pritzker, and billionaire Dagmar Dolby.

According to FOX 11, potential replacements for Harris that have been floated include California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, California Democratic Reps. Karen Bass, Ro Khanna, Barbara Lee, and Adam Schiff, and Mayors London Breed and Eric Garcetti of San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively.

“The stress of having to choose between a lot of friends, to choose between quality candidates, and the fact that whoever you pick, there are going to be a lot of people who are going to be upset, disappointed, that it wasn’t this or that, I don’t even want to get my arms around that until I have the privilege of having to make that decision," Newsom told the outlet in an interview last month.

Representatives for Gov. Newsom, Electing Women Bay Area and the Los Angeles Women’s Collective did not immediately return Fox News request for comment.