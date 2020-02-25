California Dem shouts 'f--- Donald Trump' at Warren rally, video shows

A Democratic state lawmaker from California said "f--- Donald Trump" on Saturday night during a rally to support 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, in San Diego, video shows.



Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez was speaking to a crowd of more than 200 people at a brewery in Barrio Logan when someone from the audience yelled "F--- Donald Trump."

After the crowd cheered the insult, Gonzalez emphatically repeated the phrase into her microphone.

"F--- Donald Trump! Alright," she said before pointing to several rallygoers.

As the cheers died down, a group of protesters began shouting at Gonzalez to "Repeal AB-5."

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRAT APOLOGIZES FOR OLD PRO-TRUMP, ANTI-HILLARY CLINTON FACEBOOK POSTS

AB-5 was a bill sponsored by Gonzalez that puts limits on when companies can classify workers as independent contractors. It attempts to force businesses to offer Californians full-time jobs with benefits, but critics of the law say it could negatively affect the state's freelance economy by triggering massive cuts.

After the bill was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2019, other states such as New York began to contemplate similar measures.

One of the rally protesters, Gloria Rivera, posted a video of the encounter with Gonzalez to Twitter and criticized her for mistaking the group for Trump supporters.

"@LorenaAD80 needs new [glasses]. Freelancers showed up an @ewarren event w/ @JulianCastro in Barrio Logan & she confused us with Trump supporters!" the tweet read. "I mean we had BIG SIGNS saying #fixAB5 & #freedom2freelance. She must have been quite confused cause she even yelled “F*ck Trump!”

When the protest chants faded, Gonzalez replied: "We don’t need anti-worker Trump supporters in this arena tonight."

The protesters can be heard on the video yelling back: "We need a job! This is not Trump!"

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to Gonzalez's office but did not receive a response to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The California Democrat, who is running for a final term in the state Assembly this November, said she plans to seek the nomination for Secretary of State in 2022, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.