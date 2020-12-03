California Gov. Newsom warns new lockdowns are coming due to uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he will likely order businesses such as bars and salons to shutter and reimplement stay-at-home orders in a few days as large swaths of the state see an uptick in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

Newsom announced that four out of five regions in the state -- excluding the San Francisco Bay Area -- will have fewer than 15% of beds available in the intensive care units of their regional hospital networks within a day or two, which will force the restrictions to take place.

When the orders go into effect, the Democratic governor said all bars, hair salons, barbershops, casinos, and indoor and outdoor playgrounds will be mandated to shutdown.

He added that retail stores will be limited to 20% capacity to reduce the spread of the virus and restaurants will halt indoor and outdoor dining and offer takeout and delivery options only.

Critical infrastructure and schools that are already open will remain open despite the new restrictions, he added.

Once triggered, regions would have 48 hours to implement the rules, which must stay in effect at least three weeks.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said.

The governor has been ramping up coronavirus precautionary measures across the state in recent days, even implementing a curfew in 51 of the state’s 58 counties.

This change comes as local officials, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council members in Santa Ana, warned people to stay at home and mandated constituents wear a mask in public as the number of new cases statewide grew to their highest number ever on Wednesday with more than 20,000 cases reported in a single day.

Hospital systems are reportedly overwhelmed, with fewer than 2,000 intensive care beds available statewide. To date, some 8,500 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, including more than 2,000 in intensive care units.

Health officials expect that number to balloon even further following Thanksgiving holiday travel, and with the upcoming holiday season in just a few weeks.

Newsom and his family have been quarantining for 14 days at home after his three children were recently exposed to the virus.

"Remember: this is temporary. Hope is on the way. Relief is on the way. A vaccine is coming -- with first doses arriving in the next few weeks. We can get through this -- together," he said in a post on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.