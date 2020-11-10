Cunningham still fundraising despite trailing in votes, splitting funds with Georgia candidate Warnock

Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, who faces an Army Reserve investigation after revelations he engaged in an extramarital affair, is continuing to fundraise even though his opponent, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is approximately 95,000 votes ahead.

Cunningham's campaign said any donations will be split with Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

"I'll be honest: I've got an incredibly tough fight ahead. We poured every cent we had into getting this far - which means we're now back to square one," Cunningham's campaign said in a fundraising pitch, NC Insider editor Colin Campbell reported. "With all eyes on Georgia, the GOP is gearing up to flood us with millions in attack ads, and we're already facing a budget deficit."

Tillis’ campaign hammered Cunningham for scaling back public events to avoid questions after California woman Arlene Guzman Todd told the Associated Press she had an affair with Cunningham, a married father of two.

Tillis and Cunningham's race was "the most expensive Senate race in history," the Capitol Broadcasting Company wrote in an op-ed published in North Carolina local news on Tuesday.

"While there may be enough votes that remain uncounted in the state to shift the status of the race, Cunningham has a very steep deficit to conquer," the op-ed's writers said. "Through mid-October Cunningham reported raising more than $46.8 million and spending $45.9 million."

"His behavior let down those who wanted a change in the Senate and short-changed his donors. Who’d blame them for demanding their money back," the op-ed concluded.

The balance of power in the Senate rests heavily on North Carolina, and now Georgia, voters. But election results in North Carolina may not be finalized until Thursday or Friday, when county-level canvass meetings are held.

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court allowed North Carolina to extend its deadline for election officials to receive ballots.

