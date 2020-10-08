DSCC still supporting NC's Cal Cunningham despite sexting scandal

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee will stick with embattled North Carolina candidate Cal Cunningham after he apologized for his extramarital affair with a military wife.

ARMY RESERVE INVESTIGATING NC'S CUNNINGHAM AFTER STEAMY TEXT MESSAGES SURFACE

"North Carolinians are supporting Cal because he will protect health care coverage for pre-existing conditions, bring down the costs of prescription drugs and focus on providing relief to those impacted by this pandemic," DSCC spokeswoman Lauren Passalacqua told Fox News on Thursday.

The DSCC confirmed to Fox News that it added an additional $3 million Wednesday to its ad buy for the final two weeks of Cunningham's bid against Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. Advertising Analytics, a top ad tracking firm, reports that the DSCC is now set to spend nearly $21 million in the state.

CAL CUNNINGHAM'S SEXTING SCANDAL AMID NC SENATE RACE THREATENS HIS BID: ANALYST

"Nothing can erase Senator Tillis’ failed record of working to overturn the Affordable Care Act, blocking Medicaid expansion and refusing to extend unemployment relief as North Carolinians remain out of work and unfortunately for Republicans, that’s what this election is about," Passalacqua's statement continued.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority PAC, the top outside group backing Democratic senators and candidates, planned to spend more than $30 million on behalf of Cunningham this fall through its Majority Forward wing. There’s no indication at this point that the Senate Majority PAC is scaling back their ad commitment.

Cunningham's team said Tuesday that he will stay in the Senate race, but the married father of two couldn't withdraw even if he wanted to because of North Carolina law, Civitas Institute analyst Andy Jackson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once the ballots go out, you can’t withdraw your name, so he’s in," Jackson said, adding that military and overseas ballots were mailed out starting Sept. 4. "The party knows they don’t have a choice but to stick with Cunningham. There's nothing legally binding about a withdrawal. ... They’ve got to make the best out of this situation."

Republicans have capitalized on the scandal, which has led to an Army Reserve investigation of Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel. The Senate Leadership Fund started running ads spotlighting the affair on Tuesday, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee is redirecting the web address www.historicallysexy.com to articles about the Cunningham campaign's troubles after the politician called Guzman Todd "historically sexy" in a text.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.