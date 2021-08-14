Caitlyn Jenner visits US-Mexico border ahead of Newsom recall election: 'We have to finish the wall'

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner made a campaign stop at the U.S-Mexico border in San Diego County on Friday as illegal immigration continued to spike.

"On the California / Mexico border meeting with our border patrol agents," Jenner, a reality TV star and former Olympian, tweeted Friday. "As governor I will ensure all of our law enforcement and border patrol needs are met. We need to secure our border and I am so grateful for the men and women that risk their lives here everyday."

Jenner is one of numerous Republicans hoping to replace incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, in a recall election later this year. On Friday, Jenner toured the Otay Mesa Port of Entry with border authorities – one month before voters head to the polls.

"We need, as Californians to – bottom line – secure this border, whatever it takes," Jenner said, according to FOX 5 of San Diego.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM CONFIRMS BIDEN, HARRIS WILL CAMPAIGN FOR HIM IN A ‘MATTER OF WEEKS’

Jenner returned to the U.S. from Australia last weekend where she was reportedly filming a reality show. She was in Los Angeles on Thursday talking about homelessness, FOX 5 reported.

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder appears to be the frontrunner in the race to oust Newsom from office, with support from around 34% of voters, according to polls, while Jenner trails far behind at about 12%.

Jenner said she isn’t deterred.

"I’ve been in races all my life – won a lot of races," said Jenner, who starred at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. "I’m in this to win it and I know how to win."

Jenner said Newsom had never been to the border while governor, although the Democrat reportedly met with San Diego leaders near the San Ysidro Port of Entry soon after he took office in March 2019 to discuss border-related issues.

"This border is so important to our country, to our state – that we control it," Jenner said during her visit, according to FOX 5. "Borders do work. I am 100% for legal immigration, and I want to see immigrants come to our country. They’re a vital part of our society, they’re a vital part of our economy and we need to protect that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a video tweet she posted Friday, Jenner said "we have to finish the wall." The video also allegedly showed migrants trying to cross the border. The migrants then reported themselves to border authorities, according to FOX 5.

The recall election will take place Sept. 14. Whoever gets the most votes to replace Newsom will become governor if more than 50% of voters say they want the Democrat removed from office.

Other Republicans leading the polls are businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in 2018; former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; state Assembly Member Kevin Kiley and former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose.