Caitlyn Jenner ‘strongly’ supports the border wall

California gubernatorial candidate and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner offered emphatic support for the border wall with Mexico.

"I am for LEGAL immigration. And, I strongly support the border wall," Jenner said in an email blast to supporters. "Despite what the media and Gavin Newsom are telling you, both things CAN be true at the same time. We cannot have a state, or a country, without a secure wall."

Jenner then said as governor she would end California’s status as a "sanctuary state," and work to fix a "broken immigration system. "I would see to it that violent illegal criminals are DEPORTED IMMEDIATELY."

She said immigration would be a top priority if elected.

Jenner jumped into the race for California governor when it was all but certain Gov. Gavin Newsom would face a recall, likely this fall. She joined other leading GOP candidates John Cox, 2018 gubernatorial nominee, and Kevin Faulconer, former San Diego mayor.

Jenner also told Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week she is "all for the wall."

GROWING OPPOSITION IN CALIFORNIA TO NEWSOM RECALL, POLL SHOWS

"I am all for the wall, I would secure the wall. We can't have a state, we can't have a country, without a secure wall," she said.

Jenner also seemed to support undocumented immigrants living in the country.

"You have two questions here," she said. "One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, okay? We are a compassionate state."

"I mean, some people we're going to send back, OK, no question about that," she added. "But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country."

CAITLYN JENNER SITS DOWN WITH HANNITY IN FIRST CALIFORNIA RECALL INTERVIEW

But Jenner, a registered Republican for two decades, seemed to distance herself from that label.

"I don’t like labels. You know, I’m me," Jenner said. "Maybe call me a Libertarian. Maybe call me in the middle. I really don’t know."

Republicans are a long shot to win as nearly half of California voters don’t support recalling the governor. A majority of voters would have to answer "yes" to a question on the ballot asking if they want to recall Newsom before they can choose another candidate.

According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll that was cosponsored by the Los Angeles Times, 49% said they opposed recalling Newsom, up slightly from 45% in January, with support for the recalling the governor holding steady at 36%. Fifteen percent were undecided.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll also displayed lackluster support for Jenner-- just 6% of those questioned in the poll said they would vote for her to replace Newsom.

Among the other leading GOP candidates, businessman and 2018 Republican gubernatorial nominee John Cox and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer each grabbed 22% support, with former Rep. Doug Ose at 14%.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.