York: Three 'troubling developments' show anti-Trump resistance growing more toxic

Byron York warned Monday of the rising "toxicity" of the anti-Trump resistance movement, highlighting three troubling developments in recent days.

In a Washington Examiner column, titled "Anti-Trump fever takes threatening turn," York points to two op-eds specifically in the New York Times and Washington Post that he characterized as "rationalizations for denying Trump supporters public accommodation and for doxxing career federal employees."

Appearing on "America's Newsroom," York noted that the co-owner of a Virginia restaurant who refused to serve then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she believes the "rules are changing" when it comes to businesses or their staffers expressing political opposition.

In the op-ed, Stephanie Wilkinson responded to an incident in which Eric Trump was spat on by an employee of a Chicago cocktail bar and said if Trump officials do not want to face such anger, "maybe [they] should consider dining at home."

He also highlighted a weekend op-ed in the New York Times in which a London human rights professor effectively called on people to "doxx" Border Patrol agents, arguing such steps are needed to stop "mass atrocity" from occurring at the border.

On top of that, York lamented the Antifa attack on conservative journalist Andy Ngo as he covered a Proud Boys rally in Portland, Ore.

Video from the incident doesn't show what precipitated the attack or what followed it, but Ngo can be seen being kicked, punched, doused with a milkshake and sprayed with an unknown substance.

The so-called "milkshakes" reportedly contained quick-drying cement, pepper spray and raw eggs.

"Shunning, shaming, doxxing, attacking. As the 2020 campaign reaches full speed, would it surprise anyone to see all of it increase? And all from people who congratulate themselves for standing against hate. Perhaps our politics will cool down at some point in the future. But not now," York concluded.