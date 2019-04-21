BuzzFeed News editor takes heat for suggesting Trump would be more outraged if Sri Lanka victims were white

A BuzzFeed News world editor faced backlash Sunday for taking a swipe at President Trump while tweeting an article about the attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter.

"Suspect we’d be hearing a lot more outrage from Trump and co. if the Christians killed in Sri Lanka were white," Miriam Elder tweeted with a link to BuzzFeed News.

Elder’s tweet, as The Washington Examiner reported, received more comments than likes or retweets. It had received nearly 2,000 replies, 55 retweets and 120 likes as of Sunday evening.

Many of the commenters asked why the BuzzFeed News world editor would politicize the terrorist attacks.

BuzzFeed News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Trump on Easter morning offered condolences to the people of Sri Lanka. The president tweeted about the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, saying “we stand ready to help!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 200 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in eight bomb blasts that rocked churches and luxury hotels in or near Sri Lanka’s capital on Easter Sunday — the deadliest violence the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks; Sri Lanka’s defense minister described the bombings as a terrorist attack by religious extremists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.