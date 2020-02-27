Buttigieg wins Iowa after caucus recount, state Dem party says

The results of the Iowa caucus remain unchanged even after a recount by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP), which was requested by the two Democratic front-runners, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“The recount process resulted in no change to National Delegate allocation,” the IDP said in a statement Thursday.

Buttigieg remained the winner in the state, with a marginally higher delegate count than Sanders: Buttigieg had 562.954 and Sanders had 562.021.

The caucus debacle that ensued on Feb. 3 -- caused in part by technical glitches with an app introduced with the intention of simplifying voter tabulations -- prompted backlash from across the country and forced the state party chairman Troy Price to resign just days after the fiasco.

The IDP said the party recounted presidential preference cards -- which serve as a paper trail for voter choices in the event of a recount -- from 23 unique precincts, including 14 submissions from Buttigieg and 10 submissions from Sanders, with one overlapping.

"As a result of the recount, county-level delegate allocation changed in 19 precincts," the IDP said.

In the days following the first in the nation caucus, when no clear winner was evident, all of the Democratic hopefuls packed up and moved on to New Hampshire, and then Nevada, both of which Sanders secured with sweeping leads with Buttigieg following closely behind.

Democratic contenders vying for the party's nomination will face off in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, the last of the early-voting states before Super Tuesday.