Buttigieg: Past Trump wants to return to 'never as great as advertised,' citing treatment of marginalized Americans

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana took aim at President Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan saying that the “past he is promising the return us to was never as great as advertised.”

“Our current president targeted with a message saying that we could find greatness by just stopping the clock and turning it back and making America great again,” Buttigieg said at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Monday. “That past that he is promising the return us to was never as great as advertised, especially for marginalized Americans.”

Buttigieg is not the first Democratic candidate to point out the flaws of Trump’s slogan.

“We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a speech in 2018, for which he received harsh criticism.

“The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality. America has not yet reached its maximum potential,” Cuomo's press secretary, Dani Lever, said in a statement at the time that was intended to clarify Cuomo’s message.

“When the President speaks about making America great again - going back in time - he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism, and marginalized women's contributions. The Governor believes that when everyone is fully included and everyone is contributing to their maximum potential, that is when America will achieve maximum greatness.”

Buttigieg’s sentiments echo his 2020 political agenda, which includes support for the Federal Inequality Act, a government initiative to implement protections for the LGBTQ community from discrimination as well as provisions to create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamer’s.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate for president, is also against Trump’s ban that prevents transgender’s from serving in the military.