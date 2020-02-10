Buttigieg-Sanders hold dueling New Hampshire rallies day before primary contest

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg held dueling rallies in New Hampshire on Monday as part of efforts to shore up votes on the last day before the state's nominating contest.

Sanders spoke to a large crowd at the University of New Hampshire in Durham where he blasted the Trump administration for its record on everything from healthcare and tax cuts to race relations.

"Whatever one's political view may be, the American people understand that that is the kind of human being who should not be in the White House," Sanders told a raucous crowd. "And we intend to make him a one-term president."

Trump held his own rally earlier in the day in Manchester, offering a counter to the Democrats while also blasting the party's chaotic Iowa caucuses.

Buttigieg kicked off Monday at Plymouth State University, telling supporters not to listen to those who question his experience or age.

"We will be working together in a way that makes us proud," Buttigieg said. "I don't believe that because I am young. I don't believe that as a matter of naiveté. I believe that as a matter of experience, having seen in a warzone what Americans can do to work together, having seen in my own city that a place left for dead can pick itself back up."

He ended the day with a Get-Out-the-Vote rally at Exeter High School, 16 miles from the Sanders rally.

"Don't listen to anybody who tells you you've got to choose one way with your heart or the other way with your head," Buttigieg told his supporters. "Don't listen to anybody who says that we have to choose between a strategy to govern well and a strategy to win big."

Recent polls have shown Sanders and the former South Bend, Ind., mayor in a close race as both battle for the top spot in their party.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a vocal supporter of Sanders, stumped for the senator in Durham while praising his progressive record.

"I want to talk about why Bernie. Because Bernie has not committed to what was right when it was popular," Ocasio-Cortez told a raucous crowd. "It is hard to stand up and fight for someone you don't know when it's not the popular thing to do and he has done it his whole damm life."

BUTTIGIEG RISING: CANDIDATE HOPES TO GO TWO FOR TWO

Actor Kevin Costner spoke in support of Buttigieg in Exeter and appeared to call out Trump when he said the truth "in this nation has steadily become the victim ... in what no longer matters."

"The message to anyone watching, anyone listening. The best way to advance yourself now is to be the loudest voice in the mob," Costner said. "To carry your point at all costs. That it's OK to lie ... and exaggerate the truth and anyone who sees it or disagrees with it doesn't matter."

Sanders is running on his progressive record while touting that his campaign is capable of beating President Trump.

"Tomorrow you have a choice," Sanders said at a Monday morning campaign stop in Manchester.

Buttigieg is fresh off holding the largest campaign rally in the state by a Democrat this election season with a crowd of more than 1,800 who showed up Sunday to hear him stump in Nashua.

The last-ditch effort come days after both campaigns filed requests for a partial recanvass of the results of the Iowa Democratic caucus that was marred by inconsistencies and technological glitches that delayed vote tabulation results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state Democratic party on Sunday released results that gave Buttigieg a lead over Sanders of two state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted, or 0.09 percentage points.